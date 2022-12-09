U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is 25.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $21.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLCA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $11.77, the stock is -10.05% and -8.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -18.57% off its SMA200. SLCA registered 20.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.84%.

The stock witnessed a -19.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.71%, and is -8.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has around 1863 employees, a market worth around $862.98M and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.62 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.98% and -45.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.59M, and float is at 74.20M with Short Float at 7.97%.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merril Donald A, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Merril Donald A sold 35,879 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $14.44 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Russell Stacy (SVP General Counsel) sold a total of 32,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $12.83 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85692.0 shares of the SLCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $15.12 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 171,346 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -13.05% down over the past 12 months and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is -20.91% lower over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 30.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.