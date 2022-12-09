Which institution holds the most shares in ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is -30.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACCO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 17.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.77, the stock is 5.04% and 13.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -12.62% off its SMA200. ACCO registered -31.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.41%.

The stock witnessed a 6.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.52%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $543.94M and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.99 and Fwd P/E is 4.74. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.13% and -35.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.50M, and float is at 91.30M with Short Float at 1.78%.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bernstein Roxanne M, the company’s EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. SEC filings show that Bernstein Roxanne M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $5.64 per share for a total of $56399.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

ACCO Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Elisman Boris (Chairman of the Board and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $5.17 per share for $51700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.24 million shares of the ACCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Bernstein Roxanne M (EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A.) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.62 for $66200.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -45.32% down over the past 12 months. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is -26.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.