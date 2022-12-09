Which institution holds the most shares in Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is -56.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.30 and a high of $31.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDMO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 36.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.61, the stock is -14.78% and -21.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -25.27% off its SMA200. CDMO registered -55.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.61%.

The stock witnessed a -6.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.21%, and is -20.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has around 321 employees, a market worth around $753.83M and $125.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.08 and Fwd P/E is 53.21. Profit margin for the company is 97.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.59% and -59.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Bioservices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.70% this year

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.91M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 8.14%.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hancock Richard B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hancock Richard B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $16.11 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36881.0 shares.

Avid Bioservices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Green Nicholas Stewart (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $17.90 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76615.0 shares of the CDMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Hart Daniel R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,262 shares at an average price of $17.90 for $22590.0. The insider now directly holds 47,020 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO).