Which institution holds the most shares in Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is -18.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $50.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $38.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $39.38, the stock is 2.05% and 11.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 6.98% off its SMA200. BSY registered -20.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.08%.

The stock witnessed a 12.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.37%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 4626 employees, a market worth around $11.30B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.07 and Fwd P/E is 44.25. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.62% and -21.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.12M, and float is at 207.07M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bentley Barry J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bentley Barry J. sold 236,782 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $40.02 per share for a total of $9.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.04 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Bentley Barry J. (Director) sold a total of 63,218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $40.00 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.28 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 26,157 shares at an average price of $37.00 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 8,566,154 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).