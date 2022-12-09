Which institution holds the most shares in BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is 102.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $8.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.21%.

Currently trading at $9.10, the stock is 61.22% and 115.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.32 million and changing 54.50% at the moment leaves the stock 185.27% off its SMA200. BIVI registered 64.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 402.76%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 101.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 223.84%, and is 13.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.66% over the week and 23.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 586.79% and 10.24% from its 52-week high.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.90% this year

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.21M, and float is at 7.04M with Short Float at 3.21%.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BioVie Inc. (BIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.