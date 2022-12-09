Which institution holds the most shares in Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) is -65.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is 1.75% and 12.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -23.43% off its SMA200. CMRX registered -65.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.00%.

The stock witnessed a 13.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.75%, and is -5.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $203.23M and $33.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.27. Distance from 52-week low is 74.02% and -70.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-210.70%).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.40% this year

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.64M, and float is at 79.26M with Short Float at 4.00%.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MIDDLETON FRED A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MIDDLETON FRED A bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $1.86 per share for a total of $37176.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Chimerix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Jakeman David (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $1.86 per share for $8185.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Meyer Robert J. (Director) acquired 11,400 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $23470.0. The insider now directly holds 26,400 shares of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 6.55% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 7.83% higher over the same period. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is -69.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.