Which institution holds the most shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) is 2.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.19 and a high of $14.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $12.51, the stock is -0.51% and 10.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.69% off its SMA200. OR registered 6.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.61%.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.17%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $227.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.89 and Fwd P/E is 25.95. Profit margin for the company is -71.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.05% and -14.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -235.20% this year

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.84M, and float is at 182.81M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 13 times.