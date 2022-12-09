Which institution holds the most shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is 14.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.04 and a high of $49.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSEM stock was last observed hovering at around $44.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $45.27, the stock is 4.54% and 5.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -1.65% off its SMA200. TSEM registered 17.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.89%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.37%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has around 5887 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.49 and Fwd P/E is 17.74. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.84% and -7.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.42M, and float is at 109.23M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -10.20% down over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 12.33% higher over the same period. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is -5.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.