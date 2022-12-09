Which institution holds the most shares in United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is 8.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.54 and a high of $368.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URI stock was last observed hovering at around $351.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.12% off its average median price target of $395.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.22% off the consensus price target high of $773.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -34.44% lower than the price target low of $269.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $361.64, the stock is 3.49% and 14.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 18.84% off its SMA200. URI registered 1.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.19%.

The stock witnessed a 10.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.23%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) has around 20400 employees, a market worth around $25.05B and $11.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.31 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.87% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Rentals Inc. (URI) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Rentals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.85M, and float is at 68.94M with Short Float at 4.51%.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Alvarez Jose B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Alvarez Jose B bought 177 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $344.65 per share for a total of $61000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10660.0 shares.

United Rentals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Limoges Andrew B. (VP, Controller) sold a total of 308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $333.24 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2070.0 shares of the URI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Graziano Jessica (EVP, CFO) disposed off 977 shares at an average price of $325.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 21,587 shares of United Rentals Inc. (URI).

United Rentals Inc. (URI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) that is trading -27.22% down over the past 12 months. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is -5.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.