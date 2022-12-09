Which Institutions Own Shares In 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is -55.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $24.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $9.51, the stock is -1.96% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -14.86% off its SMA200. DDD registered -59.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.51%.

The stock witnessed a 23.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.93%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 1721 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $556.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.05% and -60.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.99M, and float is at 127.93M with Short Float at 8.28%.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRAVES JEFFREY A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $95000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that GRAVES JEFFREY A (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $9.70 per share for $97000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Johnson Andrew Martin (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) disposed off 6,767 shares at an average price of $10.06 for $68076.0. The insider now directly holds 186,221 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -22.42% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is 4.16% higher over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -28.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.