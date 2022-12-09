Which Institutions Own Shares In Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is 37.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.07 and a high of $89.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHC stock was last observed hovering at around $81.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38%.

Currently trading at $83.32, the stock is -1.14% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 11.07% off its SMA200. ACHC registered 40.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.48%.

The stock witnessed a 5.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.39%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has around 15900 employees, a market worth around $7.60B and $2.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.98 and Fwd P/E is 25.05. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.41% and -7.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Analyst Forecasts

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.83M, and float is at 89.57M with Short Float at 4.15%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIECO WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRIECO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $82.54 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73811.0 shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Howard Christopher L (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 12,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $81.67 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ACHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Duckworth David M. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 26,821 shares at an average price of $80.63 for $2.16 million. The insider now directly holds 99,263 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is trading -47.13% down over the past 12 months and The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) that is 16.59% higher over the same period.