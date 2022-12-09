Which Institutions Own Shares In B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)?

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is -58.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.17 and a high of $34.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.84% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.73, the stock is -4.93% and -13.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -42.18% off its SMA200. BGS registered -57.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.22%.

The stock witnessed a -16.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.56%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has around 2847 employees, a market worth around $866.02M and $2.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.48. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.60% and -62.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.70% this year

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.67M, and float is at 68.75M with Short Float at 16.87%.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wenner David L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $14.01 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

B&G Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that POE ALFRED (Director) sold a total of 13,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $20.66 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34007.0 shares of the BGS stock.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 21.38% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -54.46% lower over the same period. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 37.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.