Which Institutions Own Shares In Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -49.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $41.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86%.

Currently trading at $18.75, the stock is 3.74% and 8.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 4.81% at the moment leaves the stock -6.24% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -54.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.64%.

The stock witnessed a 12.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.78%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.22% and -54.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.33M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 15.99%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.