Which Institutions Own Shares In Funko Inc. (FNKO)?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is -48.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.60 and a high of $27.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNKO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -6.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is 1.23% and -38.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock -50.19% off its SMA200. FNKO registered -45.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.12%.

The stock witnessed a -6.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.25%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) has around 1322 employees, a market worth around $451.86M and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.45% and -65.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Funko Inc. (FNKO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Funko Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 876.20% this year

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.87M, and float is at 31.02M with Short Float at 7.57%.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Funko Inc. (FNKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fall Jung Jennifer, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Fall Jung Jennifer sold 37,207 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $23.39 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52310.0 shares.

Funko Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Daw Tracy D (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold a total of 26,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $22.78 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46730.0 shares of the FNKO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Fall Jung Jennifer (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 814 shares at an average price of $20.64 for $16802.0. The insider now directly holds 18,328 shares of Funko Inc. (FNKO).

Funko Inc. (FNKO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -40.50% down over the past 12 months and Mattel Inc. (MAT) that is -20.98% lower over the same period.