Which Institutions Own Shares In Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)?

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) is -14.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $7.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORGN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is -0.26% and 2.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -7.46% off its SMA200. ORGN registered -16.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.50%.

The stock witnessed a 0.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.12%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.55. Distance from 52-week low is 18.49% and -28.53% from its 52-week high.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 238.80% this year

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.06M, and float is at 104.96M with Short Float at 7.50%.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 3,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $5.62 per share for a total of $20436.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93831.0 shares.

Origin Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Riley Richard J. (Co-CEO and Director) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $5.84 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ORGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Lee Joshua C. (General Counsel) disposed off 10,200 shares at an average price of $5.68 for $57965.0. The insider now directly holds 57,827 shares of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN).