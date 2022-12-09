Which Institutions Own Shares In Urban Edge Properties (UE)?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is -20.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.91 and a high of $19.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $15.03, the stock is -0.69% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -8.36% off its SMA200. UE registered -19.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.90%.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.35%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $424.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.74 and Fwd P/E is 44.87. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.42% and -24.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.38M, and float is at 113.52M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Urban Edge Properties (UE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -6.96% down over the past 12 months and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) that is -30.92% lower over the same period.