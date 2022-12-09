Who are the Institutional Holders in Certara Inc. (CERT)?

Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) is -37.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $29.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.38% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.84, the stock is 12.40% and 29.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -1.70% off its SMA200. CERT registered -37.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.15.

The stock witnessed a 30.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.58%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Certara Inc. (CERT) has around 1054 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $324.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.05. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.30% and -40.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Certara Inc. (CERT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Certara Inc. (CERT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.10% this year

Certara Inc. (CERT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.14M, and float is at 152.81M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Certara Inc. (CERT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pedersen Leif E, the company’s PRESIDENT, SOFTWARE. SEC filings show that Pedersen Leif E sold 51,223 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $15.55 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Certara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that SLAINE MASON P (Director) sold a total of 245,793 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $15.57 per share for $3.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the CERT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, SLAINE MASON P (Director) disposed off 4,207 shares at an average price of $15.27 for $64241.0. The insider now directly holds 906,115 shares of Certara Inc. (CERT).

Certara Inc. (CERT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is trading -22.70% down over the past 12 months and PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) that is -25.42% lower over the same period. ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is -28.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.18% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.