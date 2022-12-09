Who are the Institutional Holders in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is -30.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.76 and a high of $21.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -26.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.68, the stock is -9.74% and -9.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -19.80% off its SMA200. HA registered -36.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.80%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.08%, and is -8.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has around 7112 employees, a market worth around $657.58M and $2.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 89.93. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.63% and -41.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Analyst Forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.30% this year

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.39M, and float is at 50.17M with Short Float at 6.15%.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zwern Richard N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zwern Richard N sold 7,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $14.02 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52340.0 shares.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Snook Jonathan D. (Executive VP and COO) sold a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $14.03 per share for $50508.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, SWELBAR WILLIAM S (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.21 for $76054.0. The insider now directly holds 26,686 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -13.76% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -14.33% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -17.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.