Who are the Institutional Holders in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) is -16.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.14 and a high of $120.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.02%.

Currently trading at $50.36, the stock is -19.37% and -22.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -31.21% off its SMA200. LPI registered -28.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.14%.

The stock witnessed a -25.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.26%, and is -17.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $841.01M and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.18 and Fwd P/E is 1.57. Profit margin for the company is 36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.41% and -58.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.90%).

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Analyst Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.40% this year

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.65M, and float is at 15.70M with Short Float at 13.13%.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIGOTT M. JASON, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $64.46 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that PIGOTT M. JASON (President & CEO) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $66.16 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, PIGOTT M. JASON (President & CEO) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $66.85 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 110,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI).

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ring Energy Inc. (REI) that is trading -8.10% down over the past 12 months and Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is 68.58% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 30.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.