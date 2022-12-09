Who are the Institutional Holders in McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)?

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is -11.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.19 and a high of $107.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKC stock was last observed hovering at around $85.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $85.65, the stock is 1.80% and 8.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -2.69% off its SMA200. MKC registered -3.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.96%.

The stock witnessed a 6.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.21%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $22.80B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.35 and Fwd P/E is 29.04. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.31% and -20.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.30M, and float is at 263.38M with Short Float at 3.05%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANGAN MICHAEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38137.0 shares.

McCormick & Company Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Kurzius Lawrence Erik (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $74.41 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Foley Brendan M (President & COO) disposed off 3,200 shares at an average price of $75.47 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 702 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 21.09% higher over the past 12 months.