Who are the Institutional Holders in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)?

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is -72.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $7.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -15.61% and -14.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -44.91% off its SMA200. VFF registered -74.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.95%.

The stock witnessed a -5.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.30%, and is -17.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.14% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $155.87M and $296.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.57% and -75.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.50% this year

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.68M, and float is at 80.06M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $5.32 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.26 million shares.

Village Farms International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $5.30 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.35 million shares of the VFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Ruffini Stephen C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $6.63 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 639,200 shares of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Who are the competitors?

