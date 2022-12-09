Who are the Institutional Holders in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) is -26.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNET stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.16% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.16% higher than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 7.02% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.0 million and changing 14.59% at the moment leaves the stock 11.74% off its SMA200. CNET registered -36.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.22%.

The stock witnessed a -0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.05%, and is 32.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.23% over the week and 16.91% over the month.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $24.30M and $34.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.97% and -41.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.90%).

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.50% this year

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.83M, and float is at 28.56M with Short Float at 1.02%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading -19.20% down over the past 12 months and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) that is -28.55% lower over the same period.