Who is the Top Investor In Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $47.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.84% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.06% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -25.9% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.36, the stock is 5.17% and -7.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -2.98% off its SMA200. APLS registered 17.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.80%.

The stock witnessed a 6.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.47%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 476 employees, a market worth around $5.48B and $113.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.14% and -28.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.10%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.13M, and float is at 93.52M with Short Float at 11.11%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Townsend Adam J., the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Townsend Adam J. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $50.38 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42907.0 shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Dunlop A. Sinclair (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $49.93 per share for $24965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Grossi Federico (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $49.93 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 97,384 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 68.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.