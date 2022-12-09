Who is the Top Investor In Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is 58.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.31 and a high of $119.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $111.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.87%.

Currently trading at $118.23, the stock is 15.79% and 25.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 6.17% at the moment leaves the stock 52.38% off its SMA200. CELH registered 64.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.08%.

The stock witnessed a 43.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.61%, and is 4.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $8.69B and $579.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 114.01. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.61% and -1.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.70% this year

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.80M, and float is at 43.81M with Short Float at 20.31%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Castaldo Nicholas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Castaldo Nicholas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $101.03 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81626.0 shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that DESANTIS CARL (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,184 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $90.39 per share for $3.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the CELH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, DESANTIS CARL (10% Owner) disposed off 64,816 shares at an average price of $92.42 for $5.99 million. The insider now directly holds 745,184 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) that is -1.19% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is -7.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.