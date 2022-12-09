Who is the Top Investor In HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is -5.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.47 and a high of $279.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $238.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.42%.

Currently trading at $241.53, the stock is 4.24% and 11.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 11.46% off its SMA200. HCA registered 0.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.01%.

The stock witnessed a 14.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.94%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 204000 employees, a market worth around $68.12B and $59.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.64 and Fwd P/E is 13.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.85% and -13.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.96M, and float is at 210.77M with Short Float at 1.52%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE A BRUCE JR, the company’s Group President – Service Line. SEC filings show that MOORE A BRUCE JR sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $224.07 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30807.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Hall Charles J (Group President) sold a total of 9,838 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $223.50 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Sowell Joseph A III (SVP; Chief Development Officer) disposed off 12,946 shares at an average price of $223.18 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -71.14% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -41.87% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -0.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.