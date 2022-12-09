Who is the Top Investor In Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)?

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) is -11.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.05 and a high of $30.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REPL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.9% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 29.24% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.06, the stock is 21.18% and 28.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock 35.20% off its SMA200. REPL registered -17.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.07%.

The stock witnessed a 33.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.05%, and is 20.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.37% and -22.11% from its 52-week high.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Replimune Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.77M, and float is at 45.32M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Love Colin, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Love Colin sold 6,324 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $14.59 per share for a total of $92267.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Franchi Jean M. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $14.59 per share for $50131.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95099.0 shares of the REPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Esposito Pamela (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 3,507 shares at an average price of $14.59 for $51167.0. The insider now directly holds 229,402 shares of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL).

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.83% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 52.17% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 36.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.