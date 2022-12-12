Analysts suggest Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) could spike 78.33% in a year

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) is -98.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $546.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.33% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.33% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.20, the stock is 0.08% and -26.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.23 million and changing 27.76% at the moment leaves the stock -84.51% off its SMA200. BXRX registered -99.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.00%.

The stock witnessed a -5.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.61%, and is 18.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.36% over the week and 20.40% over the month.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $1.98M and $1.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.16. Distance from 52-week low is 65.08% and -99.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.60%).

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.84M, and float is at 0.50M with Short Float at 7.10%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.