Analysts suggest Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) could spike 97.33% in a year

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) is -75.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $10.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.33% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 57.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -68.70% and -74.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing 9.40% at the moment leaves the stock -80.93% off its SMA200. EIGR registered -79.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.30%.

The stock witnessed a -67.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.22%, and is -71.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.69% over the week and 9.76% over the month.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $51.60M and $14.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -87.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.90%).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.80% this year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.01M, and float is at 41.76M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apelian David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Apelian David sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $49030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11000.0 shares.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Ryali Sriram (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $5.60 per share for $12683.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41566.0 shares of the EIGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Mayer Eldon C. III (Ex VP & Chief Commerc. Officer) disposed off 1,657 shares at an average price of $5.60 for $9275.0. The insider now directly holds 60,468 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) that is trading 49.93% up over the past 12 months and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) that is 7.47% higher over the same period. Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is 2.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.