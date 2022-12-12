Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) is -64.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $6.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUTL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 73.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is -27.06% and -31.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.27 million and changing -38.13% at the moment leaves the stock -39.75% off its SMA200. AUTL registered -72.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.73%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.13%, and is -37.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.34% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $272.51M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -5.61% and -73.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.00%).

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.24M, and float is at 76.52M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -73.07% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 37.00% higher over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 25.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.