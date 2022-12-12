Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) is -24.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is 5.68% and -6.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 11.88% at the moment leaves the stock -24.96% off its SMA200. BHR registered -19.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.23%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.85%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $246.50M and $628.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.20% and -41.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.20% this year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.96M, and float is at 55.63M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Evans Mary Candace,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Evans Mary Candace bought 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $3.63 per share for a total of $9989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3875.0 shares.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Vaziri Abteen (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $3.88 per share for $38800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13333.0 shares of the BHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Bennett Monty J (Director) acquired 44,444 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 44,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR).