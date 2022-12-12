BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) is 20.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.42% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.46, the stock is 0.04% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 35.76% off its SMA200. BTRS registered 17.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.00%.

The stock witnessed a 0.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.18%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.17% over the week and 0.26% over the month.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) has around 687 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $189.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.49% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -258.60% this year.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.72M, and float is at 134.43M with Short Float at 6.19%.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herning Andrew J,the company’sSenior Vice President, Finance. SEC filings show that Herning Andrew J sold 30,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $9.46 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

BTRS Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Eng Joe (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 4,221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $9.45 per share for $39888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the BTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, O’Connor Jeanne (Chief Talent Officer) disposed off 468 shares at an average price of $9.45 for $4423.0. The insider now directly holds 218,727 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS).