Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is -10.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.71 and a high of $87.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAR stock was last observed hovering at around $61.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $62.33, the stock is -10.48% and -14.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -14.99% off its SMA200. DAR registered -4.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.97%.

The stock witnessed a -12.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.59%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $9.87B and $6.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.88% and -28.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.40% this year.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.59M, and float is at 158.86M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by van der Velden Jan,the company’sEVP – Int’l Render & Specialty. SEC filings show that van der Velden Jan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42708.0 shares.

Darling Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Bullock John (EVP – Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 12,374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $82.70 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, LONG JIM (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $80.82 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds 48,489 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 63.06% up over the past 12 months and Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is 38.06% higher over the same period. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is 1.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.