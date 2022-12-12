DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) is -86.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRTT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is 1.76% and -14.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -66.29% off its SMA200. DRTT registered -85.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.57%.

The stock witnessed a -10.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.76%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.20% over the week and 18.09% over the month.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) has around 989 employees, a market worth around $28.73M and $172.66M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.50% and -87.28% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.38M, and float is at 43.88M with Short Float at 1.13%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mitchell Cory,the company’sSee Explanation of Responses. SEC filings show that Mitchell Cory bought 312,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $0.32 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that English Aron R. (Director) bought a total of 1,562,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $0.32 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.46 million shares of the DRTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, English Aron R. (Director) acquired 1,562,500 shares at an average price of $0.32 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,777,369 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT).

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) that is trading -24.99% down over the past 12 months and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) that is -85.89% lower over the same period.