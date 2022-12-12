GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is -54.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $16.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -70.57% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is -6.86% and 26.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -6.43% at the moment leaves the stock 8.01% off its SMA200. GRWG registered -61.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.30%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.60%, and is -25.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.73% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 634 employees, a market worth around $388.71M and $314.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.45% and -63.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.85M, and float is at 57.49M with Short Float at 11.22%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) that is -61.61% lower over the past 12 months.