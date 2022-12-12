Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -94.57% Change This Year

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -94.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $16.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -15.26% and -44.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing 16.93% at the moment leaves the stock -71.18% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -91.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.71%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.24%, and is -12.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.49% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $137.90M and $14.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.75% and -94.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.50% this year.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.58M, and float is at 157.25M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GROSS WILLIAM,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that GROSS WILLIAM bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 111,263 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $2.48 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 138,665 shares at an average price of $2.55 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 733,255 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).