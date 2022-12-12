Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) – The 85.4% Upside Potential Remains

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is 12.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $9.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14% off its average median price target of $61.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.6% off the consensus price target high of $139.47 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 74.16% higher than the price target low of $34.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.93, the stock is 62.96% and 75.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.49 million and changing 31.52% at the moment leaves the stock 71.02% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 0.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 69.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 86.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.37%, and is 56.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.08% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.03. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.71% and -7.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.70% this year.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.51M, and float is at 156.74M with Short Float at 5.77%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -20.46% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -17.83% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -45.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.