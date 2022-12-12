Is C3.ai Inc. (AI) a good stock to buy now?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is -60.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $36.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.20, the stock is -6.19% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock -29.40% off its SMA200. AI registered -61.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.81%.

The stock witnessed a 2.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.83%, and is -8.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $269.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.06% and -66.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.88M, and float is at 89.10M with Short Float at 10.50%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 4,436 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $13.25 per share for a total of $58783.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $12.29 per share for $3576.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, WARD JR STEPHEN M (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $12.90 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 546,495 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -26.32% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -37.16% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -37.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.