Is CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) a good stock to buy now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.41 and a high of $73.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.58% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -9.16% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.22, the stock is 3.49% and 7.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -4.97% off its SMA200. CMS registered 0.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.11%.

The stock witnessed a 10.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.41%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8504 employees, a market worth around $18.00B and $8.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.99 and Fwd P/E is 19.99. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.72% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.60M, and float is at 288.35M with Short Float at 1.81%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Shaun M,the company’sSVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Johnson Shaun M sold 420 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $60.80 per share for a total of $25538.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44425.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that McIntosh Scott B (VP, Controller, CAO) sold a total of 6,096 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $57.37 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16811.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, McIntosh Scott B (VP, Controller, CAO) disposed off 875 shares at an average price of $57.17 for $50028.0. The insider now directly holds 22,907 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 0.07% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 5.87% higher over the same period. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is 9.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.