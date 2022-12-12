Is Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) a good stock to buy now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -2.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.93% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -19.05% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.81, the stock is -11.81% and 0.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 20.58% off its SMA200. SHLS registered -12.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.98%.

The stock witnessed a 13.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.95%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 697 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $280.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 170.07 and Fwd P/E is 37.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.54% and -26.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.97M, and float is at 112.10M with Short Float at 7.89%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Solon Dean,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Solon Dean sold 27,335,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $21.47 per share for a total of $586.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Solon Dean (10% Owner) sold a total of 564,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $21.47 per share for $12.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62500.0 shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Whitaker Jason R (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 26,052 shares at an average price of $31.13 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 576,587 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading -21.88% down over the past 12 months.