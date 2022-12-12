Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is -91.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 77.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -26.68% and -59.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -7.68% at the moment leaves the stock -82.94% off its SMA200. JNCE registered -90.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.06%.

The stock witnessed a -66.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.51%, and is -25.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.56% over the week and 15.99% over the month.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $37.50M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -4.29% and -92.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.10% this year.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.69M, and float is at 41.32M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trehu Elizabeth,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Trehu Elizabeth sold 5,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $35764.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85202.0 shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ (CEO and President) sold a total of 23,924 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $6.65 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Cole Hugh M (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 6,205 shares at an average price of $6.65 for $41263.0. The insider now directly holds 64,216 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -0.69% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 49.30% higher over the same period.