Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is 46.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.74 and a high of $20.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBRT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46%.

Currently trading at $14.20, the stock is -13.33% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -4.36% off its SMA200. LBRT registered 40.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.83%.

The stock witnessed a -15.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.90%, and is -11.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has around 3601 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $3.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.30 and Fwd P/E is 4.28. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.47% and -29.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.51M, and float is at 167.39M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Christopher A,the company’sChairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $16.09 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.12 million shares.

Liberty Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Wright Christopher A (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $16.31 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.14 million shares of the LBRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Wright Christopher A (Chairman of the Board & CEO) disposed off 4,776 shares at an average price of $18.09 for $86398.0. The insider now directly holds 3,187,339 shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT).

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Halliburton Company (HAL) that is trading 40.53% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 81.07% higher over the same period. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is 119.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.