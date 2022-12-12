MongoDB Inc. (MDB) down -63.78% since start of the year

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is -63.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.15 and a high of $570.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDB stock was last observed hovering at around $194.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.68% off its average median price target of $237.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -12.79% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $191.75, the stock is 19.56% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -31.32% off its SMA200. MDB registered -62.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.64%.

The stock witnessed a 39.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.15%, and is 19.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has around 3544 employees, a market worth around $13.46B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 394.55. Profit margin for the company is -30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.88% and -66.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.33M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 5.89%.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 90 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERRIMAN DWIGHT A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 14,095 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $154.02 per share for a total of $2.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

MongoDB Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A (Director) sold a total of 14,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $190.25 per share for $2.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the MDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Porter Mark (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 909 shares at an average price of $198.84 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 28,212 shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 6.55% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -69.90% lower over the same period.