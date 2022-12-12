Positives for Incyte Corporation (INCY) as stock gains in recent trading

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is 12.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.32 and a high of $84.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INCY stock was last observed hovering at around $84.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.06% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -30.7% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.34, the stock is 3.72% and 10.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 10.10% off its SMA200. INCY registered 23.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.96%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.74%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) has around 2094 employees, a market worth around $18.71B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.92 and Fwd P/E is 20.45. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.02% and -2.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 415.00% this year.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.41M, and float is at 218.93M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Incyte Corporation (INCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tray Thomas,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Tray Thomas sold 1,564 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 at a price of $83.13 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17702.0 shares.

Incyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Flannelly Barry P (EVP & General Manager US) sold a total of 2,873 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $79.38 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72674.0 shares of the INCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Iyengar Vijay K (EVP, GMAPPS) disposed off 5,787 shares at an average price of $79.38 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 40,313 shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY).

Incyte Corporation (INCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is trading -14.46% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 34.13% higher over the same period.