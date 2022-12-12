PRCH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Now

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is -88.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $19.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -26.43% lower than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -0.85% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -48.21% off its SMA200. PRCH registered -90.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.81%.

The stock witnessed a 87.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.46%, and is -22.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.81% over the week and 15.81% over the month.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $177.99M and $260.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.30% and -91.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.55M, and float is at 82.21M with Short Float at 14.80%.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrlichman Matt,the company’sCEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER. SEC filings show that Ehrlichman Matt bought 189,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.28 million shares.

Porch Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Ehrlichman Matt (CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER) bought a total of 88,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $1.81 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.09 million shares of the PRCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Ehrlichman Matt (CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER) acquired 1,100 shares at an average price of $1.67 for $1836.0. The insider now directly holds 10,003,267 shares of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH).