Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) is -71.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.32 and a high of $36.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 8.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.03, the stock is -3.23% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -36.48% off its SMA200. XM registered -70.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.49%.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.14%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has around 4808 employees, a market worth around $6.00B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 109.02. Profit margin for the company is -80.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.62% and -72.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.70%).

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.50% this year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.85M, and float is at 153.40M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 72,075 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $27.90 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.29 million shares.

Qualtrics International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. (Director) bought a total of 100,497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $28.52 per share for $2.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.22 million shares of the XM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. (Director) acquired 8,443 shares at an average price of $28.75 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 2,126,823 shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM).