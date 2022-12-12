SCOR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider comScore Inc. (SCOR) Now

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is -64.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.8% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -15.72% and -10.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -39.49% off its SMA200. SCOR registered -65.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.06%.

The stock witnessed a -11.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.11%, and is -12.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) has around 1355 employees, a market worth around $101.20M and $374.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.00% and -66.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for comScore Inc. (SCOR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

comScore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.35M, and float is at 75.23M with Short Float at 5.85%.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at comScore Inc. (SCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $58500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.88 million shares.

comScore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $1.19 per share for $29750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.83 million shares of the SCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Cerberus Capital Management, L (Director) acquired 1,550,000 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 2,270,157 shares of comScore Inc. (SCOR).