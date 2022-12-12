SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 36.81% Upside

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -16.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $17.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -20.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.27, the stock is 0.01% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -5.36% off its SMA200. SITC registered -12.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.28%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $548.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.15 and Fwd P/E is 44.68. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.35% and -22.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 552.50% this year.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.85M, and float is at 176.38M with Short Float at 5.15%.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lukes David R,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Lukes David R sold 310,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $16.59 per share for a total of $5.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

SITE Centers Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Vesy Christa A (EVP & CAO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $16.88 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89309.0 shares of the SITC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Fennerty Conor (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 9,500 shares at an average price of $16.18 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 86,533 shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC).