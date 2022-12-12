Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -49.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.83 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $21.35, the stock is -5.97% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -22.90% off its SMA200. SIX registered -45.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.63%.

The stock witnessed a 11.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.86%, and is -10.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.71 and Fwd P/E is 11.58. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.86% and -54.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.09M, and float is at 81.98M with Short Float at 9.51%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mick Gary,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mick Gary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $21.16 per share for a total of $95236.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50675.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $22.28 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46175.0 shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $21.79 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 11,400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -19.60% lower over the past 12 months.