SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) – The 24.29% Upside Potential Remains

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is -53.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.83 and a high of $42.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKYW stock was last observed hovering at around $17.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.0% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.17, the stock is 1.14% and 2.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -20.03% off its SMA200. SKYW registered -55.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.85%.

The stock witnessed a 7.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.32%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) has around 15205 employees, a market worth around $905.23M and $3.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.40 and Fwd P/E is 25.06. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.78% and -57.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SkyWest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.59M, and float is at 49.50M with Short Float at 4.02%.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMMONS ROBERT J,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that SIMMONS ROBERT J sold 7,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $24.67 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62283.0 shares.

SkyWest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that ATKIN JERRY C (Director) bought a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $25.33 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the SKYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, ATKIN JERRY C (Director) acquired 55,000 shares at an average price of $25.33 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 311,184 shares of SkyWest Inc. (SKYW).

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -12.21% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -13.34% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -12.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.