Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) – The 95.0% Upside Potential Remains

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) is -98.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -50.55% and -82.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.12 million and changing -6.82% at the moment leaves the stock -97.74% off its SMA200. STRY registered -98.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.07%.

The stock witnessed a -58.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -95.46%, and is -41.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.47% over the week and 19.25% over the month.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $18.31M and $29.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.88% and -99.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.50%).

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.69M, and float is at 118.86M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 146 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $0.16 per share for a total of $24.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6386.0 shares.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 354,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $0.16 per share for $57866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.5 million shares of the STRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 48 shares at an average price of $0.18 for $9.0. The insider now directly holds 6,532 shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY).